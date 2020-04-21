  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lockdown solution: Chris Evans suggests adopting a dog

Lockdown solution: Chris Evans suggests adopting a dog

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 19:25:43 IST

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) "Captain America" star Chris Evans has an advice to everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic -- adopt a dog.

Evans adopted his canine companion Dodger in 2015.

Asked about the best ways to cope during self-isolation, he said everyone needs to get a rescue puppy because they are "missing out", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I would never subject anyone to advice that would come from me. There's nothing I can give you thats ... You know what my advice would be? Adopt a dog! Everyone should go out and get a dog. If you don't have a dog in your life, especially during this time, you're missing out,"

He told USA Today.

Is Dodger proving to him with comfort during these unsettling times?

He said: "Oh, yeah, absolutely. He doesn't leave my side."

Evans has been working on his scripts and promoting his latest series "Defending Jacob".

He said: "A lot of that's put on hold right now. There's always a stack of scripts you can check out, but ... everything is kind of being punted months and months and I think a lot of people have other priorities."

Evans, 38, says he feels "lucky and blessed" to be with his family at this difficult time, but admitted everyone feels like they are "stuck" in a "disturbing wait-and-see pattern" to see how the pandemic will impact their lives going forward.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan