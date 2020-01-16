Lohan's mother Dina can get 6 months in jail

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 12:12:08 IST

New York, Jan 16 (IANS) Prosecutors here are seeking a six month jail term for actress Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan following her weekend arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Dina, 57, is accused of crashing her 2016 Mercedes into another vehicle outside a restaurant in Long Island on January 11, before fleeing the scene and heading to her nearby home.

However, the other female driver called the police and gave a chase, following Dina back to her property, where she was taken into custody, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dina pleaded not guilty to the felony charge on Sunday, and during a follow-up hearing at Nassau County Court on Wednesday, it was shared that she had been offered a plea bargain, which requires her to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated in a hit-and-run crash in exchange for a six month stint behind bars.

Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Wolff is also seeking to place her on probation for five years, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

Following the negotiation news, Judge Patricia Harrington announced she was adjourning the case until February 27, "to investigate possible dispositions and programs that might be available" to Dina, who already has a DWI conviction on her record from 2014.

