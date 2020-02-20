'Lollipop Lagelu' singer Pawan Singh makes Hindi music debut

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 14:15:15 IST

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who gained popularity with the number "Lollipop Lagelu", is all set to make his Hindi song debut with the track "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai".

The song with JJust music features the Bhojpuri sensation with popular dancer Lauren Gottlieb and is choreographed by Mudassar Khan. It has been recorded with Pawan and Payal Dev.

"I had so much fun singing 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' song. I want all my fans to shower the same love and support which I've been getting for all my songs," Pawan said.

The song is going to be a Holi number.

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani of Jjust music said: "We all have been a huge fan of 'Lollipop Lagelu', and very thrilled to be collaborating with Pawan Singh for his first Hindi song. Looking forward to this one."

Pawan added: "I'm very excited for my first Hindi song association with Jjust music. I want to thank Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music for giving me such a big opportunity and I am glad to be a part of the same."

--IANS

dc/bg

