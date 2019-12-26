  1. Home
  2. News
  3. London's the party hub for Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty during Xmas, New Year

London's the party hub for Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty during Xmas, New Year

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 16:42:45 IST

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) London has always been a favourite holiday destination for B-Towners. Every year, there are many celebrities who end up at in the city to spend Christmas and ring in the New Year. This year is no exception. Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty are among stars who have chosen to be in London in the season of joy.

Anil Kapoor feels Christmas in London is "infectious"! The veteran actor shared a group photo on Instagram where he can be seen happily posing with his family and friends in a beautifully decorated room in front of a Christmas tree. His daughter Sonam Kapoor can also be seen in the photo.

He wrote: "Christmas in London is infectious! There's hope in the air, warmth in hearts and a spirit of sharing and giving...Here's hoping my friends everywhere can feel and rejoice in the festive cheer! Merry Christmas everyone! From mine to yours..."

For Anil Kapoor, it is a double celebration in London as his birthday happened on December 24.

A foodie at heart, Shilpa Shetty has shared a video on Instagram where she is exhibiting her Christmas spread to her friend, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has joined her in London. The spread comprises delectable dishes like chicken roast, salmon, turkey, roasted potatoes, kale, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, carrots, purple cabbage and Yorkshire pudding.

The actress captioned the video: "Christmas lunches be like ... Now u know why we start cooking from the previous day..all #homemade @manishmalhotra05 now u can start on your diet from tomorrow.. ha ha ha #love #gratitude #friends #home #christmas #christmaslunch #happiness #together #christmasspirit #trimming #brusselsprouts #turkey #food #foodcoma".

On Wednesday, the actress shared a Boomerang video on Instagram in which she tries to bake a cake. The actress has revealed that there were seven dessert items on the family's Christmas menu!

On the occasion of Christmas, B-Towners are flooding social media with celebration snapshots. While some are happily posing in front of a Christmas tree, for others it is reunion time with family and friends.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsVidyut Jammwal to star in a romantic thriller film

Vidyut Jammwal to star in a romantic thriller film

NewsEvan Rachel Wood calls 'Cats' worst movie she ever saw

Evan Rachel Wood calls 'Cats' worst movie she ever saw

NewsWhy Emilia Clarke's mom doesn't allow her to get drunk?

Why Emilia Clarke's mom doesn't allow her to get drunk?

News'WAM BAM' fame Gita Patel: Bollywood is making Web-series with nudity

'WAM BAM' fame Gita Patel: Bollywood is making Web-series with nudity

NewsSurbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

Surbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

NewsSonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Sonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song Lyrics of Ghamand Kar from Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

Song Lyrics of Garmi from Street Dancer 3D

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Baby Bewafa by Goldie Sohel

Song Lyrics of Baby Bewafa by Goldie Sohel