Loni Love: Black men cheat because of the trauma of slavery

Los Angeles, Jan 10 (IANS) American comedienne Loni Love has called out black men for their inability to stay faithful to their partners.

In the latest episode of "The Real", Love made the controversial remarks while talking about American broadcaster Joe Budden's comment on actor Kevin Hart's infidelity, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I don't speak for the Black community but I do think that a lot of black men, they really don't know how to have true, faithful relationships. They think because they have money, they have power, they can treat women any kind of way," she said.

Meanwhile, singer Adrienne Bailon said: "I think sadly, in so many cultures, that is the whole machismo thing. That goes across the board."

The comedian of African-American origin begged to differ.

"No, it's not across the board because what is happening is that we are still dealing with the point of slavery. And we are descendants of slavery and because our families were broken up, we still do not have an idea of how to have togetherness because our families were broken up," she said.

Twitter was not having it, and the responses to Love's remarks quickly started pouring in.

"Loni Love said all black men cheat due to generational trauma of slavery and broken homes, whilst laid up with her oppressor. Ma'am..," one tweeted.

Another said: "Loni Love really got on live TV & said that Black men specifically (in comparison to other races) have a problem with infidelity. She really doubled down on it too. I wish she wouldn't have used her platform to spew misinformation from her personal experience to a white audience".

--IANS

