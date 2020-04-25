Asim and Himanshi featured in a new romantic single Kalla Sohna Nai soon after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house

They first met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and since then Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been head-over-heels in love with each other.

Himanshi Khurana shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned, “Ramadan Mubarak”. She looked gorgeous in red and golden dress paired with a golden maang tikka. She completed the look by wearing minimal makeup.

What grabbed our attention is Asim Riaz commented on her picture as “Stunnning” and we can’t keep calm. AsiManshi are just couple goals. We totally love this Jodi. The viewers get to see their cute PDA on social media.

Himanshi and Asim have set major relationship goals and we would love to see them together in future.

Check out the picture below: