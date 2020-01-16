Lopamudra Raut is setting the Goa waters on fire

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 19:14:07 IST

Panaji, Jan 16 (IANS) Model Lopamudra Raut is on vacation in Goa and pictures of her trip are breathtaking to say the least.

"I am a complete nature lover and I love to spend time on the beach and in the midst of greenery. Goa is my happy place," she says.

In fact, her love for nature is the reason Lopamudra alternates between the sea and the mountain for vacations. Whenever she gets time off, she sets off to a place that is one with nature.

This year on New Year, Lopamudra was spotted at the pristine beaches of Goa. She loves the water, specifically during the winters, and that is why she chose Goa for her New Year vacation this year.

The year 2019 has been an extremely busy one for Lopamudra and 2020 is going to be busy, too.

