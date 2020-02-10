Lopamudra Raut slays in black

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 19:59:51 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Pictures of model and former "Bigg Boss" contestant Lopamudra Raut in black bikini, which are doing the rounds of the net, are giving fitness goals to many.

A while back, Lopa posted a couple of images in which she can be seen flaunting her figure. The indoor shoot was done in Delhi. She completed her look with red lipstick.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: "Wow, you are so hot."

Another one commented: "Stunning".

--IANS

sim/vnc

