Mahavira, also known as Vardhamana was the 24th tirthankara of Jainism. He was the spiritual successor of 23rd tirthankara Parshvanatha. Jain tradition holds that Mahavira was born in the early part of the 6th century BCE into a royal Kshatriya Jain family in present-day Bihar, India.

Mahavir's teaching are 'Live and Let Live'. Mahavirs Father was King Siddharth and Mother was Queen Trishla. Today Chaitra Shukla Trayodashi as we celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavir. Here are a few Bhajans to enjoy.

