Lori Loughlin's college admissions trial in October

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (IANS) "Fuller House" actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's trial date in college admissions scandal has been set for October.

According to eonline.com, the actress and Giannulli's trial date has been set for October 5. And according to court documents, jury selection will begin on September 28.

The couple is facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

According to an FBI affidavit, the couple allegedly "agreed to a pay bribes totalling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew - thereby facilitating their admission to USC".

The couple has pled not guilty to all charges and deny any wrongdoing. The couple is facing a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.

Back in March 2019, Lori surrendered to the FBI and was taken into custody. She was later released on $1 million bond.

Since then, Lori was not included in the final season of Netflix's hit series "Fuller House". She was also not featured in her series "When Calls the Heart".

As for her daughters, they have since left the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade Giannulli, however, returned to YouTube in December 2019 after an eight-month break.

According to Deadline, the trial will be completed well before Thanksgiving.

--IANS

nn/pgh/