Lost Frequencies opens up on his musical process

Panaji, Jan 20 (IANS) DJ Felix De Laet, who is also known as Lost Frequencies, says he does not have any fixed process of creating music. The popular international deejay believes in experimenting and "messing around".

"Sometimes I have an idea and then I immediately go to my team and we start implementing it. Sometimes I just like to mess around -- create remixes, which I did not know anything about it. So currently I'm trying different stuff, to find out what is good and what is not.

"I just love to be in the studio, so I don't really have a fixed step to step course. I go and I mess around and encourage music," the Belgian based music producer told IANS.

Felix, who is best known for his album "Less Is More", recently came to India to perform at Sunburn 2019. He is totally in love with the Indian crowd.

"I love my Indian fans. It feels good to be here and connect with such diverse people. I also try to adapt Indian music and create something different out of it. People of India inspire me a lot. It feels loved to see so many people know my songs," he happily expressed.

--IANS

sim/vnc