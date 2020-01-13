Lou Ferrigno to be sheriff's deputy in New Mexico

New Mexico, Jan 13 (IANS) "The Incredible Hulk" star Lou Ferrigno has landed a new role as a sheriff's deputy here.

The 68-year-old actor will be officially appointed to the new position by Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo in a special ceremony at the Albuquerque Convention Centre on January 16, 2020, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Socorro County authorities believe Ferrigno, who played the TV hulk in the 1970s, will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the job and be "instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county".

Ferrigno previously served as a volunteer deputy sheriff in both Los Angeles County and Maricopa County, Arizona.

His other work credit includes "The Seven Magnificent Gladiators", "Sinbad of the Seven Seas", "The Adventures of Hercules" and "I Love You, Man" among many others.

