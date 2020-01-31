Louis Tomlinson: I pretend not to be romantic, but I am

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Singer Louis Tomlinson has returned with a new song, "Walls", which reflects on parting ways with a lover. He says he pretends not to be romantic, but he is.

"It's about coming home having been on tour, soon after the band (One Direction) had split. I found some of my girlfriend's clothes in the cupboard and it hit me what I'd done. I love the indie sound of the song and its circular nature - it opens and closes with the same lyric," Tomlinson said.

The song's lyric - "Nothing wakes you up like waking up alone" shows his progression as a songwriter ready to reveal his vulnerable side.

"I pretend not to be romantic, but I am. It really hit home when I was in the studio to hear the strings being recorded. There must have been 25 musicians in there, all for my song. It was a proper tearjerking moment already and I've never felt a shiver like it," said the young singer.

"Walls" is from Tomlinson's highly anticipated debut solo album also titled "Walls", which released on January 31.

Lyrically, he is proud of all the 12 tracks on the album.

"I feel like this is the start of my career, with so much to look forward to and all the plans in place," he said.

"Honestly, I've been through every emotion possible in the past few years and come out the other side stronger and more confident than I've ever been. I know I've made an album that my fans will like, one that sounds like me and has its own identity. There were times I wasn't sure if this was what I should be doing. Now I can't imagine doing anything else," he added.

The year 2019 was when he released songs such as "Two of us" and "Kill my mind" as a solo artiste.

This year he goes live with a 50-date World Tour, his first as a solo artiste. From early March until late July, he will be on tour crossing countries and continents.

