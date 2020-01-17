Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of 2020. The trailer is out and fans are super excited for this film.

The three minutes long trailer depicts the love-hate relationship of Zoe and Veer aka Sara and Kartik. Overall the trailer is quite similar to the original where the parallel narrative of 'Kal' and 'Aaj' can be seen.

Also Read: 'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan kissing in twist wala love

Their chemistry caught attention as well some dialogues from the trailer too. Like..."Aana toh puri tarah aana yaa toh aana hi mat"....this emotional dialogue of Kartik Aaryan when his heart breaks.

‘Love Aaj Ka’l is all set to hit screens on Valentine's Day, February 14 this year.

We have a list of few dialogues from the trailer below:

"Tum aisi koi bhi ladki nahi ho…kaise explain karun ki tum special ho.."

"Yeh bhi main batau..toh tum kya karoge?"

"Sirf ek insaan rehna ussi ke liye woh waali feeling lana natural thodi hai"

"Would you like to break dance?...dance?"

"Compromise, relationship kissi ke saath bhi kar lunga lekin tumhare saath nahi karunga…"

"Aana toh puri tarah aana yaa toh aana hi mat"

"Tum ladkiyon se attract hote ho?"

"Yaa...Tum ladko se attract nahi hoti?"