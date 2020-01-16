Bollywood actor Katrik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Love Aaj Kal'. Sara and Kartik will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

Their pair has already become popular before hitting the screen. There were reports of both of them falling in love with each other on the sets.

Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen as the lead actors in the film. Kartik Aaryan begins his year with Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled Aaj Kal, which is the director’s sequel to Love Aaj Kal.

The actor steps into Saif Ali Khan’s shoes for this quirky and modern age love story and he’s the perfect one in our latest batch of young actors to take this franchise forward.

Moreover, even before the film releases, his chemistry with his co-star Sara Ali Khan has become the talk of the town. Trust this heartthrob to create this effect on and off-screen.

Today Kartik Aaryan has shared the poster of Love Aaj Kal on his Instagram. And wrote, "वहाँ हैं नहीं जहाँ लेटे हैं ....... कहीं उड़ रहे हैं Veer और Zoe❤ LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow !!" On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also shared the poster of Love Aaj Kal on her Instagram. "And wrote, "Meet Veer and Zoe 👩‍❤️‍👨 🔜 Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland 🧚🏻‍♀️ #LoveAajKal 💕💋🌈 Trailer out tomorrow‼"

In this photo, Kartik Aaryan is lying and Sara Ali Khan is lying on him. What a cute picture.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where he plays the ghostbuster which was earlier played by Akshay Kumar. The actor’s career graph and his increasing success anyway make people believe that he’s the next Akshay Kumar in B-town.

Well, with doing this role, we’re sure he’s going to take a step forward and show everyone his versatility as an actor in his first-ever horror-comedy. And finally, he will be seen in the much-awaited sequel from Karan Johar’s production house – Dostana 2. While Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1. In this, she will be working with Varun Dhawan.

Check out the 'Love Aaj Kal' poster below:

Love Aaj Kal movie poster

Love Aaj Kal movie poster