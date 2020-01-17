Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s most awaited movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’ trailer is out. This is a treat for SarTik fans. Kartik Aaryan dropped the first poster yesterday and fans are super excited for this film.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen for the first time together. Their sizzling chemistry will be worth a watch.

The trailer shows our protagonists, Veer and Zoe traverse this tricky path of love while trying their luck in finding the answers to these questions.While the expression of love has changed over the years gone by. This is a two generation love story in which the defination of love varies generation by generation.

Meet Veer (Kartik Aaryan) and Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland

The original movie Love Aaj Kal starred Sara Ali Khan’s dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and it was directed by the same director Imtiaz Ali. The makers kept the same movie name.

It also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in a pivotal roles. Imtiaz Ali’s films have always been quirky and fun having offbeat love stories.

‘Love Aaj Ka’l is all set to hit screens on Valentine's Day, February 14 this year.

Check out ‘Love Aaj Kal’ trailer below: