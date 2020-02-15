'Love Aajkal' crosses over Rs 12 cr on Day 1

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's latest release "Love Aajkal" starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has raked in over Rs 12 crore in the box office on the very first day.

"#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri ? 12.40 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

An ecstatic Kartik took to Twitter and wrote: "Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki biggest opener (your boy's biggest opener till now)... Thank you for all the love."

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and presented by Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment.

"Love Aajkal" is about two love stories -- one set in Udaipur in the early 1990s and the other in modern day Delhi. It also features Randeep Hooda and debutante Arushi Sharma in key roles.

--IANS

dc/in