Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 07 Mar 2020 12:00:53 IST

Whether you consider yourself a beginner, advanced or expert when it comes to this pretty dress trend, we'll show you how to wear the color lavender like a pro. Yes, you can try the hottest trends with our fashionable celebs.

Whether you’re taking it on for the first time or just looking to up your game, we’ve got you covered.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and other celebs inspired earnings designs

Lovely in Lavender..!! We’re taking a few styling cues from fashionable celebs like Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, and many others. Lavender, can be worked into your wardrobe for day or night no matter what your style vibe is.

Check out fashionable celebs' Lavender dresses in style below:

Niti Taylor in a purple dress paired with white heels.

Alia Bhatt wore a purple shade dress for Kiara Advani's Guilty premier.

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone in a purple dress with feathers and veil at IIFA 2019.

Surbhi Chandna looks radiant in a purple crop top and light printed palazzos pants paired with dark pink heels.

Hina Khan wore a lavender dress with a huge black belt at the waistline at Cannes 2019.

Erica Fernandes looks pretty cute in this purple party dress.

Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning lavender sheer gown from Fendi's FW 18 collection at Cannes 2019 party. The work on the gown gave us quite the mermaid vibes and Priyanka looked ethereal in it. Priyanka paired her dress with white and black heels.

Sunny Leone looked ravishing in a lavender dress as she walked the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

Ananya Panday channels her inner fairytale princess in a lavender mini dress.

