As we are locked in our drawing rooms due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) attack and taking all necessary precautions while binge watching our favorites on TV and hitting our favorite OTT platforms like – Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, Voot, MX Players etc. Let’s remember the duo who gave us this magic of moving pictures today 125 years ago.

Today is the 125th anniversary of an event that changed the history of moving pictures in the world. Remembering Lumière brothers the pioneers of cinematography who created history 125 years ago today – March 19 1895.

The Lumière brothers Auguste Marie Louis Nicolas (19 October 1862) and Louis Jean (5 October 1864) were among the first filmmakers in history to patent an improved cinematograph. Born in Besançon, France, their father Charles-Antoine had a small factory producing photographic plates.

Later when Auguste returned from military service, the brothers designed a successful new photo plate, 'etiquettes bleue', and by 1884 the factory employed a dozen workers. When their father retired in 1892, the brothers began to create moving pictures. They patented several significant processes leading up to their film camera, most notably film perforations (originally implemented by Emile Reynaud) as a means of advancing the film through the camera and projector.

Though the original cinematograph had been patented by Léon Guillaume Bouly on 12 February 1892. Lumière brothers are credited for having patented their own version on 13 February 1895. The first footage ever to be recorded using it was recorded on 19 March 1895. This first film shows workers leaving the Lumière factory.

The Lumières held their first private screening of projected motion pictures in 1895. This first screening on 22 March 1895 took place in Paris, at the "Society for the Development of the National Industry", in front of an audience of 200 people.

Though L'arrivée d'un train en gare de La Ciotat (The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station) the 1895 French short black-and-white silent documentary film directed and produced by Auguste and Louis Lumière is more talked about by experts but it was not shown at the Lumières' first public film screening on 28 December 1895 in Paris, France: the programme of ten films shown that day makes no mention of it. Its first public showing took place in January 1896.

Although the Lumière brothers were not the first inventors to develop techniques to create motion pictures, they are often credited as among the first inventors of the technology for cinema as a mass medium, and are among the first who understood how to use it.

The first film ever made by les frères Lumière - Sortie des Usines Lumière à Lyon-18 (1985)