Maanayata Dutt looks stunning in a black swimwear

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's pretty wife Maanayata Dutt stays in the news for her boldness and fashion sense. Recently Manyata shared some of her bikini photos while holidaying in the Maldives.

While sharing the photo Maanayata wrote, “Go where the WiFi is weak and the breeze is strong….a place where you feel most alive 🌊 #saltyair #sunkissedhair #tanlines #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Seeing this photo of Maanayata Dutt, it does not seem that she is the mother of two children. She is looking very stunning in this photo. She is raising the temperature wearing a black bikini.

Maanayata Dutt tied her hairbun and rounded her look with black sunglasses.

Check out the Maanayata Dutt's photo below: