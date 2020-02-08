  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Maanayata Dutt looks stunning in a black swimwear

Maanayata Dutt looks stunning in a black swimwear

Maanayata Dutt
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 11:47:43 IST

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's pretty wife Maanayata Dutt stays in the news for her boldness and fashion sense. Recently Manyata shared some of her bikini photos while holidaying in the Maldives.

While sharing the photo Maanayata wrote, “Go where the WiFi is weak and the breeze is strong….a place where you feel most alive 🌊 #saltyair #sunkissedhair #tanlines #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Seeing this photo of Maanayata Dutt, it does not seem that she is the mother of two children. She is looking very stunning in this photo. She is raising the temperature wearing a black bikini.

Maanayata Dutt tied her hairbun and rounded her look with black sunglasses.

Check out the Maanayata Dutt's photo below:

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleRed Alert: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes and others blooming in red sarees

Red Alert: Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes and others blooming in red sarees

Fashion & LifestyleTanushree Dutta dazzles in a black outfit

Tanushree Dutta dazzles in a black outfit

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot

Kendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and others enjoying floating breakfast

Hina Khan, Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna and others enjoying floating breakfast

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes

Jennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes

Fashion & LifestyleJason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Jason Mamoa looks stunning in black jacket

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Song Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend