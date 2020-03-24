Romantic songs from the serial Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was a television series that premiered on 28 May 2012. It was produced to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema, it aired on Colors TV. Madhubala's popular Jodi of Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena are missed by their loyal fans. They yet live in the world of RK (Vivian D'sena)- Madhubala (Drashti Dhami) and they keep demanding them to come back together on-screen.

Vivian is very well known for his shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Drashti Dhami worked in shows like Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. She started her career in 2007.

The show revolves around Madhubala who was born on a film set and surrounded by the movie industry but grows up to become a simple woman who works as a beautician. Her life takes a turn when she meets RK, a leading superstar. The on-screen Jodi gave us some major couple goals on the show Madhubala.

Some of the songs are sung by famous Indian singer Arijit Singh. His melodious voice added more love to the songs. Check out the romantic songs from Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon below:

Hum Hai Deewane Tere Deewane Song

Ishq Tu Hi Hai Mera