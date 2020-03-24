  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Romantic songs from the serial Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Romantic songs from the serial Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 24 Mar 2020 16:03:27 IST

Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was a television series that premiered on 28 May 2012. It was produced to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema, it aired on Colors TV. Madhubala's popular Jodi of Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena are missed by their loyal fans. They yet live in the world of RK (Vivian D'sena)- Madhubala (Drashti Dhami) and they keep demanding them to come back together on-screen.

Also Read: Love songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai'

Vivian is very well known for his shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Drashti Dhami worked in shows like Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. She started her career in 2007.

The show revolves around Madhubala who was born on a film set and surrounded by the movie industry but grows up to become a simple woman who works as a beautician. Her life takes a turn when she meets RK, a leading superstar. The on-screen Jodi gave us some major couple goals on the show Madhubala.

Some of the songs are sung by famous Indian singer Arijit Singh. His melodious voice added more love to the songs. Check out the romantic songs from Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon below:

Hum Hai Deewane Tere Deewane Song

Ishq Tu Hi Hai Mera

Related Topics

FeatureTaimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

FeatureMeet the pioneers of world cinematography today on its 125th anniversary

Meet the pioneers of world cinematography today on its 125th anniversary

FeatureCovid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

Covid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

FeatureAsim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's loved up pictures will make your day

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's loved up pictures will make your day

FeatureVijayendra Kumeria, Aparna Dixit, and others lend their support towards shooting halt due to COVID 19

Vijayendra Kumeria, Aparna Dixit, and others lend their support towards shooting halt due to COVID 19

FeatureParenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series

Parenting gets a lot easier with Karisma Kapoor's Mentalhood and other relatable web series

NewsKriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working with Hrithik Roshan comes true

NewsTerence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

Terence Lewis cooks a homely meal for his watchmen during the COVID-19 lock-down

FeatureJasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario

Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra and other celebs are recommending to watch during the home bound scenario