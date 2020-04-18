Madhuri Dixit: Cultures, heritages are a source of inspiration

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has reminded people about travelling and learning different cultures.

It's World Heritage Day, and Madhuri has used social media to talk about the importance of preserving heritage and culture.

"When we travel to different countries and learn about different cultures, we realise we have so much in common. The values, sentiments are same everywhere. Cultures and heritages are a source of inspiration for us and it's our responsibility to preserve them. #WorldHeritageDay," Madhuri tweeted along with her travel photos.

Earlier, Madhuri had treated her fans with a sneak-peek of her "home garden".

Madhuri had posted on her Instagram Stories a photograph of plants, in what seemed to be like her balcony.

She had written: "My home garden... Figs and Pomergranet in my house."

The dancing diva had also baked her favourite cookies -- chocolate chip cookies with ginger -- and shared the video with her followers on Instagram.

