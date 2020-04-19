Madhuri Dixit, Virat Kohli and others appeal to put 'lockdown' on domestic violence

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Apr 2020 21:09:54 IST

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Vidya Balan among others have joined hands to support an initiative #lockdownOnDomesticViolence, exressing concern over the global surge in cases of domestic violence amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Under the initiative, a video is made in which celebs are seen urging people to stand up and fight for themselves by reporting the abuse.

"Let's put a lockdown on domestic violence...if you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. .. It's the time to stand up and break the silence. If you are a witness to domestic violence ...please report," the stars said in the video.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, actors Rahul Bose, Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Karan Johar have also featured in the video.

The initiative is curated by Akshara Centre in collaboration with Special Cell for Women and Children.

--IANS

sim/prs

