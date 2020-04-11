Madhuri, Preity shower love on furry friends on National Pet Day

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 19:54:34 IST

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) It's National Pet Day and on the occasion, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their love towards their pets.

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a video that shows her dancing in ghungroos and playing with her dog, Carmelo.

"The one who's always by my side, the one who always entertains me, my favourite dancing partner and the one who always brings a smile on my face - My mellow Carmelo. #NationalPetDay," Madhuri captioned the video.

Preity Zinta also shared a picture of her "bestfriend" -- her dog Bruno.

"My partner in crime... #NationalPetDay #bruno #dutchshepherd #dutchie #ting," she wrote.

Actor Randeep Hooda posted a loving message for his horse Cuba, saying he is missing him.

"Missing Cupa, blue skies and evening sun," he wrote along with an image in which he is posing with Cuba.

For the uninitiated, Randeep Hooda is a great horse lover. Reportedly, in 2016, he had adopted 9 dying horses.

"Bigg Boss 13" fame contestant Mahira Sharma, who owns a cat, too took a moment to introduce her pet on social media.

"I'm spending my quarantine time with my pet Duggi," Mahira wrote, appealing her fans to be kind to animals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS

sim/vnc

