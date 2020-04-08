  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Madhuri shares throwback image with lockdown message

Madhuri shares throwback image with lockdown message

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 16:21:51 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has shared a gorgeous black and white photograph of herself along with a special message.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared the monochrome picture. In the image, a young Madhuri can be seen looking away from the camera.

She captioned the image: "Eyes on the road. Feet inside the house. #LockdownVibes #PauseAndRewind."

Her image currently has 256K likes on the photo-sharing website. Madhuri keeps sharing her blast from the past pictures.

Earlier this month, Madhuri and her husband Sri Ram Nene announced that they are making a donation to the PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to extend their support to fight coronavirus.

Amid lockdown, Madhuri teamed up with Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj and choreographers like Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, and Remo D'souza to offer free dance lessons on DancewithMadhuri.com.

On the work front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in "Kalank".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsAli Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

NewsAmitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

FeatureEk Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)