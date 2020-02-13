  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Madhuri, Shilpa Shetty celebrate Valentine's Day the Gen Z way

Madhuri, Shilpa Shetty celebrate Valentine's Day the Gen Z way

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 18:24:16 IST

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty have taken the digital route to mark Valentine's Day this year.

Shilpa's acting is on point in the Valentine's Day 2020 video that she has posted on TikTok. Getting all mushy, she is seen with with husband Raj Kundra in the video, even as the reprise version of the hit "Kabir Singh" song, "Teri ban jaungi", plays in the background.

Shilpa captioned her video: "Dil ko jodo. Todo mat. My valentine forever @therajkundra #valentinesday2020 #love #pyar #fyp #trending."

Madhuri was also in a filmi mood, although she didn't sing or dance or bring hubby Sriram Nene along. She started the video with a simple Valentine's Day wish and went on mouthing the popular dialogue from her 1997 blockbuster "Dil To Pagal Hai".

Well, she twisted the dialogue a bit to suit all the singles out there.

She said: "Kahin na kahin, koi na koi aapke liye bana hai... aur kabhi na kabhi aap usse zaroor miloge."

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla or Asim Riaz? Exit Poll results out

NewsSunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

Sunny Leone to feature in a comedy series

NewsJennifer Aniston opens up on her future

Jennifer Aniston opens up on her future

NewsDisney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

Disney's 'Aladdin' sequel in the works

NewsAwkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

Awkwafina to star in a gambling drama film

NewsSaifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

Saifeena reveal that Virushka is the other celebrity couple

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song Lyrics of Channa Ve from Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song Lyrics of Tere Naal Ishq by Bushra Shahriar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill

Song Lyrics of Dil Vich Thaan by Prabh Gill