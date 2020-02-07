Madhuri was my best student, says Subhash Ghai

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 18:30:44 IST

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says actress Madhuri Dixit Nene was his best student ever.

He admitted this at an interaction with students of his film school Whistling Woods International, where Madhuri was a guest.

The actress, who had made her debut in Bollywood with the 1984 filom, "Abodh", has worked in Ghai blockbusters such as "Ram Lakhan" (1989) and "Khalnayak" (1993).

"She is one of the best actors we have in the industry, and today I am so proud of her achievements. Today she runs an online dancing school and I run an international school in filmmaking and allied courses," he said.

Madhuri had taken to social media to post a photo with the director. She captioned it: "Interacting with the students, @SubhashGhai1ji and @meghnaghaipuri was just spectacular... There's so much to learn from them. Thank you @whistlingwoods for inviting me to be a part of your stellar event."

