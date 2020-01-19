Madhurima on 'Bigg Boss 13': Always provoked by Vishal, others

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Jan 2020 17:13:55 IST

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Madhurima Tuli, who was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh, says she was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate her.

"Bigg Boss" took strict action against the duo, putting them behind bars. After spending 3 days inside the prison in the show, Madhurima was asked to leave the house by "Bigg Boss 13" host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

"It took me some time to get a grip in the game but I was continuously provoked by Vishal and other housemates on petty issues which used to irritate me. I cannot justify my action as it is not right but I wish I could stay longer inside the house," Madhurima said.

However, she described her stint in the show as a "great exprience".

"I had a great experience in the 'Bigg Boss' house, the game is extremely exhausting and we have to be on our toes," she said.

