Madhya Pradesh expected to be next favourite shooting stop

Bhopal, Jan 31 (IANS) As Bollywood and TV show makers are taking keen interest in narrating stories with a backdrop of Madhya Pradesh, the state is expected to emerge as a major film shoot destination in 2020.

More than 200 projects including international projects like "The Bear" by Paramount Pictures and "A Suitable Boy" by BBC Production, and Indian feature films, TV shows, commercials and reality shows have been shot in Madhya Pradesh till now.

Some of the recent releases "Panga", "Stree", "Sui Dhagaa", "Kalank", "Manikarnika", "Luka Chuppi", "Padman" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" were shot in Madhya Pradesh.

More films will be shot in 2020 including "Sherni", "Durgawati", "Bhuj: The Pride of India" and "Ponniyin Selvan". The telly viewers will get to see the state's beauty in TV serials "Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao" and "Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2".

"Madhya Pradesh is a perfect combination of natural settings, ancient heritage, huge water bodies, helpful administration and others to a film maker's delight which makes it a preferred destination for several years," said Faiz Ahmed Kidwai (IAS), Secretary-Tourism, Govt of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

"It is something really prestigious for the state that the film fraternity is visiting our state over and over again. This is a really good opportunity for the state to increase tourism. Bollywood producers and directors find this state more desirable as compared to other places not only because of its scenic beauty but also people here are very hospitable," he added.

Madhya Pradesh offers an assortment of attractions to everyone who loves to travel. It is the state with the forest area cover of 77,700 sq.kms filled with sal trees and bamboos. It has numerous wildlife hot spots with 11 national parks and 24 wildlife sanctuaries such as Satpura National Park, Chambal Ghariyal Sanctuary and has re-gained the tag of being "Tiger State of the Country" by having maximum tiger count (526) in the state.

The UNESCO world heritage sites of Khajuraho, Bhimbetka and Sanchi are the iconic sites in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

nn/vnc