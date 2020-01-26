  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Madonna cancels UK show due to ill health

Madonna cancels UK show due to ill health

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Jan 2020 20:17:19 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Singer Madonna has cancelled her first London show of Madame X tour after receiving strict orders from her doctor.

The music icon was scheduled to perform the first of 15 shows on Monday at the London Palladium, but due to ill health, she won't be able to perform, reports deadline.com.

On Saturday, Madonna, 61, posted an Instagram story in which shared that she's been "plagued" by injuries since the tour kicked off and has been advised by doctors to "rest for a few days".

"I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days," she wrote.

The "Crazy for you" hitmaker added: "As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show."

--IANS

sim/pgh/

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

NewsTaylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

Taylor Swift's dad feared for her after Senator episode

NewsLizzo writes special song for black women

Lizzo writes special song for black women

NewsDecent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

Decent STREET DANCER by Varun-Shraddha, Kangana's dull PANGA!

NewsThe Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma enacts Navjot Singh Sidhu and jokes with Archana Puran Singh

NewsElton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

Elton John, Idina Menzel to perform live at Oscars 2020

News10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

10 patriotic movies every Indian must watch

FeatureBollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Bollywood patriotic songs that will kindle your spirit this Republic day

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!