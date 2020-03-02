Injuries continue to plague Madonna, as she canceled another show on her Madame X world tour because of an injury. The show was scheduled to kick off in Paris on Sunday night (March 1).

The pop icon confirmed her decision on Instagram, hours ahead of her performance, revealing that she "needs to stay in bed" for a few days in order to finish the tour "with a smile on her face and in one piece".

Sharing a picture of her on stage, she wrote: "Here I Am Flesh and Blood. If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes, but alas they do. Thank God for this important reminder that we are human."

Madonna hit the stage on Saturday night but she admitted she "barely" made it through her act. The singer thanked her fans while laying in her bed, for supporting her as she was forced to pull out of her show on Sunday while she recovered.

"I Fell 2 nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone. I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing," she elaborated.

"However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece... Thank You for your understanding Paris!"

Madonna has been on the final countdown to wrapping up her tour on March 11.