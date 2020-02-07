Madonna hits back at London venue after show gets cut short

Madonna lashed out at the London Palladium after the venue tryied to 'censor' her claiming the theatre pulled the curtain down when she went beyond her curfew on Wednesday (January 5).

The pop singer was performing a show during her 'Madame X Tour,' when the lights and sound in the hall were cut off and the curtain started closing around the scheduled 11 p.m. end time.

The 61-year-old songstress took to her social media to express her dissapointment over the alleged moment. "It was 5 minutes past our curfew, we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs nine tonnes," she captioned the post, which was accompanied by a video which shows Madonna and her backup crew singing their last song in front of the curtain.

"Fortunately they stopped it halfway and no one was hurt. Many thanks to the entire audience who did not move and never left us. Power to the people!!"

In the clip, Madonna can be heard screaming "F*** you, motherf****r", as the curtain falls, before eventually returning to perform her single 'I Rise'.

The news comes as Madonna’s Madame X tour continues to be cursed by constant cancellations which are a result of the singer’s ongoing battle with a series of injuries.