Madonna's ex-husband Guy Ritchie shares family picture on Christmas

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 15:15:52 IST

Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie has shared a rare family picture showing him celebrating Christmas with all his children and wife Jacqui Ainsley, following a legal blow up with ex Madonna.

The director, 51, shared the family photograph on his Instagram on Wednesday, with everyone dressed to impress in their best outfits.

Also Read: Madonna spotted cozying up with backup dancer dancer Ahlamalik Williams

Guy shared the snap captioning it, "From our family to yours - Happy Christmas!" The photo features Guy Ritchie standing next to Rocco along with David smiling next to his dad’s new wife, Jacqui.

The rare family photo comes after Guy rushed to divorce court this week. Guy has reportedly filed a motion in their divorce case asking for 'the enforcement or execution of a judgment or order' in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

The couple got divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage. Both of them shared two sons, Rocco and David Banda.

However, the music icon was recently linked with her backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams. The singer was reportedly spotted with the dancer on her Madame X world tour.

Madonna's or Ritchie's representatives are yet to confirm the reports.

