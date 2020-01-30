  1. Home
Madonna returns to stage at London Palladium for her Madame X world tour (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 12:45:41 IST

Madonna has reportedly resumed her much anticipated Madame X world tour in London, after cancelling dates in Portugal and the UK due to injury.

The 60-year-old starlet who has faced a string of health battles, made her debut at the London Palladium, two days later than planned.

The songstress hit the stage wearing knee supports but otherwise refused to make concessions to the extreme pain she recently been through.

Madonna performed high kicks, yoga poses and even the splits during her high octane two-and-a-half-hour show. The show took place in The Palladium which has the capacity of just 2286 people and thus it was her smallest-ever full-length concert.

Speaking to her fans, Madonna said "happy to have made it" to the Palladium after canceling her first UK show on Monday.

"How could I not do a show in London?" she added.

