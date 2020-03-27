  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Madonna uses late ex-co star's death as reminder of COVID-19 severity

Madonna uses late ex-co star's death as reminder of COVID-19 severity

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 17:27:07 IST

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Singer Madonna has paid tribute to her "Desperately Seeking Susan" castmate Mark Blum following his coronavirus-related death.

The 69-year-old passed away on Friday after succumbing to the virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 23,000 people globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Rosanna Arquette, who played the actor's wife in the 1985 film, paid an early morning tribute to Blum in a statement to The Wrap, which read: "I'm sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work. I'm so sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum."

The pair's co-star, Madonna shared: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus."

She added: "This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny, warm, loving and professional when we made 'Desperately Seeking Susan' in 1985!!"

Madonna used Blum's death to remind fans how important it is to stay safe and protected amid the pandemic.

"This virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend (it) won't affect us in some way," she adds. "we need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other- and follow the quarantine rules!"

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

NewsMeghan Markle returns back to showbiz

Meghan Markle returns back to showbiz

NewsCOVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

COVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

NewsKaty Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals secret to her healthy relationship with Orlando Bloom

NewsAngelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

Angelina Jolie lends support to underprivileged kids

NewsBalraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

Balraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

FeatureYou favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

You favorite songs from the serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

Fashion & LifestyleDeepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and many celebs wearing similar outfits

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends