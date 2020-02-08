Maggie Gyllenhaal to play Elvis' mother in Baz Luhrmann's next

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 11:57:40 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal will be seen as Gladys Presley, the mother of legendary singer Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann's musical drama film "Elvis".

The Warner Bros. film has Austin Butler playing the title role and Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manger, Colonel Tom Parker.

Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce. The movie revolves around the manager and the young singer, who came from dirt-poor origins to become an icon who changed the course of music history. It's production is expected to start this spring, reports variety.com.

This is Luhrmann's first film since his 2013 adaptation of "The Great Gatsbya. He most recently worked on the Netflix series "The Get Down".

Throughout his career, Presley talked about his devotion to his mother, constantly calling her his number one girl. The close relationship is said to have continued when the musician's career took off and during Gladys' bout of depression due to his time away from home.

Meanwhile. Gyllenhaal was most recently seen in Netflix movie "The Kindergarten Teacher".

