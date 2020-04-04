  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maha minister cautions against PM's blackout call

Maha minister cautions against PM's blackout call

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 15:50:02 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Expressing caution over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 9-minute blackout at 9 p.m. on Sunday, senior Maharashtra Congress leader and Energy minister Nitin Raut has warned that the sudden outage could hit the power-grid with trippings.

Raut said that the current lockdown for the past nine days already changed the state's power equations pertaining to power generation and supply.

While the state's power demand has come down heavily from 23,000 MW to 13,000 MW daily, the industry consumption is zero and only the domestic and emergency demands are being catered to.

"If there is a sudden further drop in the demand when people switch off the lights all at once, power stations may go on high frequency. It could result in feeder trippings in the grid," Raut said in a statement late on Friday night.

For a huge state like Maharashtra with a massive demand, this could also result in multi-state grid failure and disrupt power supply around the country.

In case of such a scenario, it would take at least 12-16 hours to restore power supply.

"I appeal to people to keep your lights on and light lamps or candles. This will ensure uninterrupted functioning of the grid and smooth power supply," Raut said.

In Maharashtra, the top power consumers are Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik and other towns.

--IANS

qn/sdr/prs

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs