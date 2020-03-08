Mahesh Babu crosses 9 million followers on Twitter
By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Mar 2020 13:28:52 IST
Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has crossed the nine million fan following mark on Instagram.
The "Srimanthudu" actor also took to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans.
"9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey...#9Millionstrong," Mahesh Babu tweeted.
Congratulating Mahesh Babu, a fan commented: "We all love you."
Another wrote: "More followers coming your way."
Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release "Sarileru Neekevvaru".
--IANS
sim/dpb