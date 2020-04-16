Mahesh Babu: 'Heartfelt gratitude, immense respect, endless love' for sanitation workers

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has taken to social media to express his gratitude for sanitation workers, who are working relentlessly to keep our surroundings clean amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Being frontline workers, they have to be on the streets daily, risking their lives to keep the nation safe.

The actor shared pictures of sanitation workers on Instagram and wrote: "This one is for all the sanitation workers deployed on our streets to make sure the surroundings are kept clean and sanitised. While we are safe in our homes, they come out everyday leaving their own to ensure we remain out of harm's way... A constant battle with this menacing virus is a challenge beyond all in their frontline jobs and they do it for us... My heartfelt gratitude, immense respect and endless love and blessings to each and every one of you. #InItTogether #wearewithyou #OneWorld."

Recently, the superstar thanked Telangana police for their continuous service during the lockdown. He wrote: "I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times!"

Earlier, Mahesh Babu suggested his fans to practice "fear distancing", which means they should maintain distance from all kinds of fake news being circulated about the COVID-19 pandemic.

--IANS

abh/vnc