Mahesh Babu is receiving a lot of love for the trailer of his upcoming next!
The trailer of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru was recently released and it crossed 10M views within 24 hours and fans are all praises for the superstar. It is a romance-comedy-action movie and will see Mahesh Babu in the lead.
When the trailer had launched, Mahesh Babu's character was by fans as it includes such a power pack performance Fans are extremely excited about the movie. While Mahesh Babu has impressed us yet again with his charm and performance.
The film has a perfect title for Mahesh Babu as nobody can actually match the actor and his uniqueness.
This will be Mahesh Babu's 26th film, his last movie Maharshi was a box office hit and fans can't wait to see the superstar back on the silver screen.
Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The f as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaruilm is slated for a release on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.