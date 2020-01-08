The trailer of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru was recently released and it crossed 10M views within 24 hours and fans are all praises for the superstar. It is a romance-comedy-action movie and will see Mahesh Babu in the lead.

When the trailer had launched, Mahesh Babu's character was by fans as it includes such a power pack performance Fans are extremely excited about the movie. While Mahesh Babu has impressed us yet again with his charm and performance.

The film has a perfect title for Mahesh Babu as nobody can actually match the actor and his uniqueness.

This will be Mahesh Babu's 26th film, his last movie Maharshi was a box office hit and fans can't wait to see the superstar back on the silver screen.

Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The f as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaruilm is slated for a release on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.