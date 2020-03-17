  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 13:54:50 IST

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has urged everyone to stay indoors, sacrifice social life and prioritise public safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He took to Instagram and wrote: "Social distancing is the need of the hour! It's a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti amid Covid-19 outbreak

The "Maharshi" star also asked everyone to wash hands frequently.

"Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitisers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let's continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let's beat #COVID19 together... #StaySafe," he added.

Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release "Sarileru Neekevvaru".

Related Topics

NewsCOVID-19: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson released post isolation

COVID-19: Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson released post isolation

NewsCovid-19 effect: DJ Snake remixes Cardi B's coronavirus song

Covid-19 effect: DJ Snake remixes Cardi B's coronavirus song

NewsKarisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira features in a short film

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira features in a short film

NewsCOVID-19: Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' release postponed

COVID-19: Rana Daggubati's 'Haathi Mere Saathi' release postponed

NewsHow Farhan Akhtar inspired Mrunal Thakur for upcoming sports drama?

How Farhan Akhtar inspired Mrunal Thakur for upcoming sports drama?

NewsAayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar's new song out now

Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar's new song out now

NewsMahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

Mahesh Babu requests fans to wash hands frequently post COVID-19 spread

NewsTaylor Swift, Ariana Grande & others spread awareness amid Covid-19 scare

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande & others spread awareness amid Covid-19 scare

Movie ReviewSpecial OPS review: A Thrillingly Instigating Drama

Special OPS review: A Thrillingly Instigating Drama