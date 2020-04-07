  1. Home
  Mahesh Babu suggests 'fear distancing' to avoid fake news about COVID-19

Mahesh Babu suggests 'fear distancing' to avoid fake news about COVID-19

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Apart from social distancing, we also need to practice "fear distancing", suggests Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. This is extremely necessary at a time when fake news and myths are circulating about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Besides social distancing and maintaining good hygiene, there is something as important that needs our attention- #FearDistancing - Keeping ourselves away from people and news that creates panic and fear. Fake news is a real issue! Stay away from misguided information," Mahesh Babu tweeted on Tuesday.

Tuesday also being World Health Day, the actor lauded the health workers and Indian government. He wrote: "Two weeks of lockdown and we have been going strong. Hugely appreciate the united efforts of our governments. This #WorldHealthDay, let's take a moment to thank all those on the frontline of our battle against COVID-19 who ensure we remain in good health. Much respect and admiration for all the brave warriors on the streets and hospitals who've put our lives above theirs during this health crisis. God bless you all."

Sharing a message for his fans, the superstar wrote in a separate tweet: "I urge everyone reading this to spread positivity, love, hope and empathy. We shall all sail through this storm together. #StayHomeStaySafe."

