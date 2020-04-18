Mahesh Babu to work with 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 14:58:32 IST

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to collaborate with "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli in a new project, and fans are delirious.

Over the last couple of months, there have been multiple reports that the two powerhouses would be coming together.

Putting the rumours to rest, Rajamouli confirmed the news in an interview.

"There are no rumors. The fact is that I will direct Mahesh Babu and it will be produced by KL Narayana. This will be my next after 'RRR'," the filmmaker said.

The untitled movie will officially be announced next year and hit the floors in 2022.

Mahesh Babu's fans are excited about the collaboration.

"ssmb gonnna set the box-office on Fire soon @urstrulyMahesh," wrote one Twitter user.

Another wrote: "Finally waiting is over @ssrajamouli and @urstrulyMahesh combo Fire. This is Massive."

Another tweeted: "This is gonna be interesting...lets see how rajamouli utilises mahesh babu."

The actor's last release "Sarileru Neekevvaru" was a hit.

