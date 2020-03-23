  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mahira spends quality time with Paras' mother

Mahira spends quality time with Paras' mother

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 19:00:58 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) It seems the bond between "Bigg Boss 13" fame contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra is growing stronger with each passing day. Recently, Mahira even paid a visit to Paras' house and met his mother.

A photo is doing the rounds on the Internet in which we can see Mahira sharing smiles with Paras and his mother.

Paras posted another picture on his Instagram page, with caption: "Be with the one who makes you feel safe..@officialmahirasharma".

The two made a lot of headlines due to their chemistry during their stint in the "Bigg Boss 13" house. They both have also collaborated for a new music video, titled "Baarish".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

NewsHrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan finds a fanboy in Shahid Kapoor

NewsArti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

Arti Singh Postpones Pre-Birthday Maldives Trip Owing To CoronaVirus

NewsMiley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

Miley Cyrus blames exclusion of gay friends for quitting church

NewsSidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

Sidharth Shukla - Shehnaaz Gill recreate Salman Khan and Kajol's iconic pose

NewsCardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

Cardi B's theory: Celebs testing COVID-19 positive are all paid

NewsMadonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Madonna's bizarre bathtub video about coronavirus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Save Your Tears' by The Weeknd

Fashion & LifestyleYou will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts