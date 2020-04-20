  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' motion poster unveiled

'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' motion poster unveiled

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 18:07:38 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The political biopic as a genre is slowly finding place in Bollywood. After films on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh last year, and the upcoming biopic of J. Jayalalithaa, the motion poster of a film on the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav was unveiled on Monday.

The film on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's life is titled "Main Mulayam Singh Yadav". It will trace the veteran politician's journey from his days as a farmer to his rise to the top of UP politics.

Actor Amyth Sethi essays the role of Yadav in the film.

The poster has snatches of news articles about Yadav as its background, meant to highlight his political essence.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founding member of Samajwadi Party. His son Akhilesh took over the party's control in January 2017.

"Main Mulayam Singh Yadav" is directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh and is scheduled to release on August 14.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction