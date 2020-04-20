'Main Mulayam Singh Yadav' motion poster unveiled

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The political biopic as a genre is slowly finding place in Bollywood. After films on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh last year, and the upcoming biopic of J. Jayalalithaa, the motion poster of a film on the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav was unveiled on Monday.

The film on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's life is titled "Main Mulayam Singh Yadav". It will trace the veteran politician's journey from his days as a farmer to his rise to the top of UP politics.

Actor Amyth Sethi essays the role of Yadav in the film.

The poster has snatches of news articles about Yadav as its background, meant to highlight his political essence.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founding member of Samajwadi Party. His son Akhilesh took over the party's control in January 2017.

"Main Mulayam Singh Yadav" is directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh and is scheduled to release on August 14.

--IANS

sim/vnc