Makers of Kangana's 'Dhaakad' slam 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 19:59:26 IST

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called out "Baaghi 3" director Ahmed Khan for making baseless statements about the former's sister's upcoming action film "Dhaakad".

In an interview with a publication, Ahmed reportedly said that female led action films do not work and claimed that "Dhaakad" had been stalled following Ranaut's "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

Responding to Ahmed's comments, Rangoli called him an "atrocious filmmaker". She also shared that Ahmed had called Kangana and even apologised to her over his remarks.

Not only this, director Razneesh Ghai has issued a statement rubbishing Ahmed's claim and said he is thinking of sending him a legal notice.

"Statements reported in this article by Ahmed Khan are absolutely false. A legal notice will be issued from our lawyers. The delusional statements and negativity is completely uncalled for. 'Dhaakad' is currently in pre-production and will go on the floors this June," Razneesh said.

--IANS

sim/bg

