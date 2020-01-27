  1. Home
Hilal Seliya By Hilal Seliya | 27 Jan 2020 16:32:13 IST

In an industry first, Dharma Productions takes a bold and dark move to promote its first horror venture - Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is slated to hit the theatres on 21st February.

The first prominent leg of their marketing campaign sees Dharma's iconic logo going dark with a total Instagram media blackout.

This is their maiden foray into the horror genre and it seems like they don’t want to lose much time in making their own space to cut through the clutter.

It becomes one of the first production houses in India to completely change its digital identity for its next release.

Their transformed social media presence now reeks of 'Darkness' with the launch of their spooky logo and sombre aesthetics.

