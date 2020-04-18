Malaika Arora doesn't want Arjun Kapoor to use his phone

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 18:21:46 IST

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora does not want her rumoured boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, to use his phone much.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a video of himself using the "To do" filter. The filter scrolls a lot of actions and then stops.

"Stop using your phone," came up. To this, Arjun captioned: "I know one person who agrees with this. @Malaikaaroraofficial"

Recently, Arjun shared a photograph where he is seen relishing a dessert made by Malaika amid the lockdown, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika seem to have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.

--IANS

dc/vnc

