  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Malaika nails a new yoga posture

Malaika nails a new yoga posture

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 19:16:49 IST

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Fitness freak Malaika Arora has nailed the modified reclined pigeon pose. Not just that, she is encouraging her fans to learn the yoga posture.

Malaika took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of hers where she can be seen striking the yoga pose with perfection.

"One of my biggest fitness rules is, holiday or no holiday, workout shouldn't stop. Find some time to squeeze some sort of workout in your schedule. On that note, here's #malaikasmoveoftheweek to get you started for an awesome week. This week's pose is is Modified Reclined Pigeon Pose," she captioned the picture.

In the post, she also shared tips with fitness enthusiasts regarding how to nail the pose.

Malaika keeps sharing pictures of yoga postures that she performs every week. Last Monday, she had shared a photo that has her performing the Upward Dog or Urdhva Mukha Svanasana.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

NewsAre OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

Are OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

NewsLate Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

Late Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

NewsAjay Devgn thanks Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs for watching 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn thanks Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs for watching 'Tanhaji'

NewsSalman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

NewsVijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film