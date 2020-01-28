Malala biopic director gets fatwa from Noida-based Muslim cleric

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Director HE Amjad Khan's film "Gul Makai", based on Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to release soon, and the filmmaker has received a fatwa from a Noida-based Muslim cleric for disrespecting the Quran.

Khan shared that he has been getting many death threats since he started the film, and now a Noida-based cleric has an issue with his film's poster.

"Ab fatwa lag gaya hai (now a fatwa has been issued) by a person from Noida. There is a poster that has Malala holding a book and standing next to a blast, and he thinks it is the Quran. He thinks we haven't shown respect to the holy book. He called me a kafir," Khan told IANS here.

"I am trying to have a word with him so that I can explain to him that it's an English book," Khan added.

What about a police case? "You have to report, which I have done. I would say he hasn't been able to understand things. I am making a film on peace. If I file a police case then police will bring him in, and then why am I even making the film?" he asked.

The film, starring Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, is set to hit the screens on January 31.

